iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,613,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 17,127,463 shares.The stock last traded at $22.80 and had previously closed at $22.65.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27.

Institutional Trading of iShares Silver Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

