iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,613,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 17,127,463 shares.The stock last traded at $22.80 and had previously closed at $22.65.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27.

Institutional Trading of iShares Silver Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.