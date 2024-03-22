iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Trimmed by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,185,807 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

