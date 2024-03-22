Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ithaca Energy Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of ITH stock opened at GBX 142.40 ($1.81) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,584.44. Ithaca Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 123.20 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 187.40 ($2.39). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 150.35.
Ithaca Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ithaca Energy
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.