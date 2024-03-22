Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ithaca Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ITH stock opened at GBX 142.40 ($1.81) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,584.44. Ithaca Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 123.20 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 187.40 ($2.39). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 150.35.

Get Ithaca Energy alerts:

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.