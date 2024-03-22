Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.400-8.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.5 billion-$28.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.5 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.50.

Get Jabil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil Dividend Announcement

JBL opened at $129.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.37 and a 200 day moving average of $127.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,658 shares of company stock worth $13,316,271 in the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 330.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 388,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,535,000 after buying an additional 298,523 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 816.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.