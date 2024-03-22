Jack Anders Sells 1,261 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,822.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,865.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Revolution Medicines Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $35.60.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.29). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVMD. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
