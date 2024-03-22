Jack Anders Sells 1,261 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,822.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,865.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $35.60.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.29). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,714,000 after buying an additional 4,990,800 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,973,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 425,812 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVMD. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

