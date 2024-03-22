James B. Evans Sells 945 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE NOG opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.