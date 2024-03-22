Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch Sells 23,000 Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Stock

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 23,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$16,560.00.
Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$38,500.00.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of TWM traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.73. 127,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.71 and a 1 year high of C$1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$312.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.97.
About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.
