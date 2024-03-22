Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch Sells 23,000 Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Stock

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 23,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$16,560.00.

Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$38,500.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TWM traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.73. 127,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.71 and a 1 year high of C$1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$312.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWM. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWM

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.