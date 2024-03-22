Jayshree Ullal Sells 87,418 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total value of $5,648,200.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $262,924.20.

On Thursday, January 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 733 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.15, for a total value of $196,553.95.

On Monday, January 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total value of $2,139,654.78.

On Thursday, January 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $304.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.75. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $305.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,064 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

