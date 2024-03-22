Jefferies Financial Group Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $217.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Connections from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Waste Connections from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.82.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $171.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $172.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.21 and a 200 day moving average of $146.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

