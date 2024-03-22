Jerrell Shelton Sells 3,723 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $60,871.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,148.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $16.52 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Cryoport by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

