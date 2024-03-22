JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 157.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of TELA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,350. TELA Bio has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $11.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 19.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter worth $33,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

