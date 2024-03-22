JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 157.73% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TELA
TELA Bio Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELA Bio
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 19.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter worth $33,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TELA Bio Company Profile
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TELA Bio
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.