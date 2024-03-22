Joanna Santinon Buys 20,000 Shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Stock

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) insider Joanna Santinon bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £31,600 ($40,229.15).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

LON EGL traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 161 ($2.05). 426,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,403. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 144.03 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 223 ($2.84). The company has a market capitalization of £185.67 million, a PE ratio of -15,950.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.20.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 2.05 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.95. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80,000.00%.

About Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

Featured Articles

