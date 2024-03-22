Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 89,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.29. The company had a trading volume of 653,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,753. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.