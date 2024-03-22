Jonathan L. Grimwood Sells 24,527 Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 24,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.60, for a total value of C$186,405.20.
TSE:HWX traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.74. 924,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,745. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a one year low of C$5.76 and a one year high of C$7.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
