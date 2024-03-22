Joule Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,643 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.