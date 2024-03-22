Joule Financial LLC Has $454,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Joule Financial LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,718,000 after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after purchasing an additional 225,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,202 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $112.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $113.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

