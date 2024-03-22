Joule Financial LLC Increases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Joule Financial LLC raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,099 shares of company stock worth $13,605,565. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SNA opened at $293.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.68 and a 52 week high of $297.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

