Joule Financial LLC Invests $562,000 in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $431,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

