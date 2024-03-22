Joule Financial LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,056,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $64.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

