Joule Financial LLC Purchases 1,136 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after buying an additional 3,141,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,435 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,818,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,460,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,908,000 after purchasing an additional 991,790 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.51. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2493 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

