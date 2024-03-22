Joule Financial LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Joule Financial LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 487,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $139.58 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $152.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

