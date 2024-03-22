Joule Financial LLC Sells 216 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Joule Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

RTX Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $94.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.10. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

