JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $87.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Get Sysco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $81.64 on Tuesday. Sysco has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.