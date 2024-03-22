JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $87.00

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Sysco (NYSE:SYYFree Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $81.64 on Tuesday. Sysco has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.