JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target to $19.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.
In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 55,327 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $683,841.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 782,452 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 55,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $683,841.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 782,452 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,949.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,306 shares of company stock worth $3,461,299. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,572 shares during the last quarter.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late-onset.
