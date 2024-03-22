JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 1,220

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($15.28) to GBX 1,220 ($15.53) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.41) to GBX 965 ($12.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Pearson
Pearson Trading Up 3.9 %
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pearson
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Trading Halts Explained
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.