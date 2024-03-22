JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 1,220

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($15.28) to GBX 1,220 ($15.53) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.41) to GBX 965 ($12.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 1,032.50 ($13.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. The firm has a market cap of £7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,948.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 975.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 944.11. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 749.40 ($9.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,037 ($13.20).

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

