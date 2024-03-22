JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Constitution Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Constitution Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 6.0% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.62. 8,090,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,134,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $200.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

