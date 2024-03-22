JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 92,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $198.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $199.43. The company has a market capitalization of $572.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

