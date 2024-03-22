JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $100.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.05.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.17 and a 200 day moving average of $95.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

