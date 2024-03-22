JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $20,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

