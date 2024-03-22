JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMST. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS:JMST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.