Karen Detoro Sells 1,282 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $34,614.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

