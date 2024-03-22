KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $77.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s current price.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

KB Home Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

