KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $69.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.27%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,823,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of KBR by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 97,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 230,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

