KE (NYSE:BEKE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.10 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.28.

KE Price Performance

BEKE stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. KE has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. KE’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in KE by 64.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in KE by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in KE by 17.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

