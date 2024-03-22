Kenneth M. Young Purchases 29,229 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,105.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,075. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 134,619 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,091,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 152,171 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 58,566 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 130,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 98,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

