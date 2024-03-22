Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.48 and last traded at $65.77. 51,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 462,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KROS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

