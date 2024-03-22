Kevin Waters Sells 1,024 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Waters sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $50,001.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,935.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Waters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Kevin Waters sold 3,435 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $160,311.45.

On Monday, February 12th, Kevin Waters sold 22,349 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,121,025.84.

On Friday, February 9th, Kevin Waters sold 28,677 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,436,430.93.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Kevin Waters sold 17,310 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $780,161.70.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $52.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 77.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.59%. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,829,000 after purchasing an additional 870,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,376,000 after purchasing an additional 109,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,622,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,071,000 after acquiring an additional 124,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,207,000 after acquiring an additional 684,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

