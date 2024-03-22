KeyCorp Boosts AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target to $264.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $254.00 to $264.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.40.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $233.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,793.93 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $115.26 and a 12-month high of $246.12.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $171.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. Equities analysts expect that AppFolio will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $2,272,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,011. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in AppFolio by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

