KeyCorp Increases Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Price Target to $30.00

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th.

MYE stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 275,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,342. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $853.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.29. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 18.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 450,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 69,231 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Myers Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

