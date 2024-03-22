Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $3.63

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.51. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 461,953 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KC. CLSA raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
