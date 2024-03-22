Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of LARK opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $105.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

