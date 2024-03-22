Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) General Counsel Acquires $11,994.40 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Catharine Kelly Rentzel acquired 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $11,994.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 1,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,994.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $486.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. Landsea Homes Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.99.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landsea Homes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 295.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 255.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 20,176.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSEA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Landsea Homes

About Landsea Homes

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.