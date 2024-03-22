Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.16. 231,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 64,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Lavras Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$69.84 million and a P/E ratio of -27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lavras Gold

In other news, Director Rowland Wallace Uloth purchased 49,300 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,230.00. In related news, Director Rowland Wallace Uloth acquired 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$54,230.00. Also, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 94,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,900.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 299,000 shares of company stock worth $310,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

