Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.76.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEGN

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,776,000 after purchasing an additional 962,381 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Torno Capital LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 0.04. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 181.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.