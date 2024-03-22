Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Sells $875,667.91 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lennox International Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE LII opened at $499.26 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.00 and a 52 week high of $501.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LII. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LII

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,691,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,067,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,070,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.