Leslie Kohn Sells 1,198 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $59,025.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 964,664 shares in the company, valued at $47,528,995.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ambarella Stock Down 0.5 %
AMBA opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $89.18.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMBA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
