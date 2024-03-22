Leslie Kohn Sells 1,198 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $59,025.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 964,664 shares in the company, valued at $47,528,995.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ambarella Stock Down 0.5 %

AMBA opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $89.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,092,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,831,000 after buying an additional 69,864 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ambarella by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 456,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 123,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 59,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMBA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

