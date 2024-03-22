LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.07

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

LexinFintech stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. LexinFintech has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.01.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.86 to $2.12 in a report on Friday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 41,374 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

