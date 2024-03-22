Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $103.11

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.11 and last traded at $102.82, with a volume of 212783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNW. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LNW

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average is $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Light & Wonder’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $156,681.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $156,681.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,537 shares of company stock worth $760,427. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.