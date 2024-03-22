LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the period. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

