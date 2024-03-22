Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of LIND stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $502.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 309,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 48,155 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,472,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,999,000 after buying an additional 995,293 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 50.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.